SHEFFIELD — It’s been 10 years since SummerStock was established, and this year’s young actors and actresses will take the stage at the Ritz to wow audiences with the show that started it all: “West Side Story.”
Dubbed the “greatest musical of all time” by critics, “West Side Story” is a contemporary retelling of “Romeo and Juliet” and the work of theater legends Leonard Bernstein, Jerome Robbins and Stephen Sondheim.
It’s a show that requires immense talent and dedication to pull off, according to Director David Hope.
“As a child, it was the first musical I ever saw, and it had a profound impact on me,” he said.
Hope said “West Side Story” was the perfect challenge for the first group of young thespians in the SummerStock program in 2009. In 2019, it has served to push a new generation of SummerStock to a higher level as they have worked to perfect their performances since the beginning of June.
“They needed the knowledge and the experience of the greatest musical of all time in their musical theater library … and that’s the purpose of their program is to give these young people a professional level of training,” Hope said.
Joining Hope in this production are Assistant Director and Choreographer Dennis Clark, Music Director Gene Anne Gifford, Conductor Pat Stegall and Ballet Choreographer Matthew Kiel.
Hope called the group “phenomenal” and said many of them have worked on multiple SummerStock productions.
This will be Hope’s fourth time directing the show. Before bringing it to SummerStock, he directed it in the late 1970s as a young teacher at Coffee High School, then at Muscle Shoals High School in 2008. Both shows resulted in a packed house.
While “West Side Story” is sentimental to Hope as a musical of firsts, this month’s production will be Hope’s last with SummerStock, which he has led since its inception.
“Very rarely do you find someone who has directed the same show four times … but it does have a special place in my heart,” Hope said. “It’s kind of the show that started it all with me, it’s kind of the show that started it all for the SummerStock, and it just seemed right.”
The vast majority of each SummerStock cast ranges in age from 16 to 30, and Hope said they all have ambitions to continue their theatrical work.
In this year’s case, Hope said he has been thoroughly impressed with the cast’s abilities to pull off the difficult dancing, singing and acting.
“This is an incredibly talented group of young performers,” he raved. “Their dedication to this project, this production, has been unbelievable. They are some of the most hardworking young adults with the greatest attitudes.”
SummerStock’s focus on professional-level training gives audiences a high-caliber theatrical experience without having to travel far, Hope added.
For Clark, the dance numbers are a huge factor in the show’s appeal.
“‘West Side Story’ is one of the best and earliest examples of the story being told and propelled forward by dance,” he said. “The anger, passion, angst and explosive excitement of these dance numbers just explode on the stage, and our rehearsals of this gem have been no different.”
While most major musicals have three or four large production numbers, Hope said this show has about 10. Clark said no other show had fused dance and narrative the same way before it first hit Broadway in 1957.
That unprecedented fusion was further enhanced by the story’s enduring themes, Clark said.
“The story is so timeless and especially important in today’s political climate. The ability to celebrate our differences and to honor an individual’s choices is the key to creating tolerance and honor in our society,” he said.
