MUSCLE SHOALS — Sunday is the final day of the 85th Annual North Alabama State Fair, but there are still events to enjoy today and tomorrow.
Today, families can enjoy free admission from noon to 4 p.m. for children age 12 and younger.
Several activities are scheduled for the Children's Building, which is marked with a large numeral 3.
Fun craft time begins at 2:30 p.m. and is followed by a Lego building contest at 3 p.m. More fun craft time begins at 4 p.m.
The youth lamb show starts at 4 p.m. in the fairgrounds barn with a costume show.
Arena lawn mower races start at 6 p.m. and the country band The River Benders take the stage at 7 p.m.
Sunday is Senior Citizen Day when anyone 65 and older is admitted free.
