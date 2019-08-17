FLORENCE — Hope Buckley said Sunday's "Recess Rally" hosted by the Shoals chapter of Mom's Demand Action is a bipartisan effort to prevent gun violence by advocating for red flag laws, universal background checks for gun purchases, and the safe handling and storage of guns at home.
The rally will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. in front of the U.S. Post Office at 210 N. Seminary St.
Named for the current congressional recess, Buckley said the rally is about pressuring the U.S. Senate to address bills already approved by the House of Representatives.
A supporter of the Second Amendment, Buckley said red flag laws and universal background checks can help not only gun violence, but suicides.
Buckley is the co-leader of the local Mom's Demand Action chapter. She said a voter registration booth will also be set up during the rally.
