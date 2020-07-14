FLORENCE — Several trees were toppled by high winds that accompanied a line of severe thunderstorms that rolled through the Shoals Sunday.
Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan said a tree fell on a lake house on Sunset Beach Road near the Natchez Trace Parkway.
"We had some pretty nice wind move through," Grabryan said.
Grabryan said there were trees down on Wood Avenue and Irvine Street, and another on Hermitage Drive in Florence.
He said there were also trees down on Lauderdale 189, Lauderdale 22 at Kasmier Road, Lauderdale 8 near Waterloo, Lauderdale 2 and 204, and Lauderdale 189 between Lauderdale 62 and 2.
Grabryan said a friend who lives in Waterloo recorded 3 1/2 inches of rain.
He said there were no injuries attributed to the storm.
Grabryan said there were some isolated power outages. Efforts to reach officials with the Florence Electricity Department on Monday were unsuccessful.
Grabryan said on Saturday, a tractor trailer with a driver and passenger ran off Lauderdale 30 near St. Florian.
"It was loaded with frozen chicken, and we were concerned about them getting that operation cleaned up before (the storm) hit," Grabryan said.
He said neither the driver nor the passenger were injured in the crash.
St. Florian Police Chief Jason Brewer said the wreck happened at 8:30 p.m. The scene wasn't cleared until about 5 a.m. Sunday.
He said the truck was hauling 46,000 pounds of frozen chicken.
While he did not know the name of the company, Brewer said the chicken was given away to local nonprofits like the Salvation Army, local churches and individuals.
Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith said they had a few trees blown down and a few minor power outages throughout the county.
"It was more nuisance flooding more than anything," he said. "As soon as it moved through, it (flooding) went down and everything was back to normal."
