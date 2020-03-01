Voters in 14 states, including Alabama, and one U.S. territory, will participate in this week's Super Tuesday election, and while it has a national focus on the presidential race, there are some local races and one state amendment on the ballots for Colbert and Lauderdale counties.
There is one state amendment on Tuesday's ballot. Amendment 1, if approved, will do away with the elected state board of education and replace it with an appointed commission that will be tasked with coming up with an alternative to Common Core, which is a set of curriculum standards and grade-level benchmarks that students must reach in math and English.
Supporters say it will ensure education experts are making education policy decisions. Critics call it a power grab that would strip citizens of their ability to directly vote on those in charge of education.
The current State Board of Education includes eight members who are elected from districts, plus the governor, who serves as board president.
If approved, the amendment would have the governor appoint all nine members of the proposed Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education, including one from each of the seven congressional districts and two at-large members.
Once confirmed by the Alabama Senate, commission members would serve six-year staggered terms.
A state education secretary would be appointed by the commission, replacing the current superintendent of education, who is voted in by the state school board. The secretary also would have to be confirmed by the Senate.
In Lauderdale County, there are three county races on the Republican ballot.
Four people are running for the Lauderdale County schools superintendent post. They include Jon Hatton, Jerry Hill, Scott Jones and Gary Dan Williams.
There is one Lauderdale County Commission race. That is in District 1 between Roger Garner and John Hargett.
The Lauderdale County Board of Education race in Place 5 is between Greg Michael and Ronnie Owens.
There are no local races on the Democratic ballot.
In Colbert County races, the primary features only one commission race.
Incumbent District 2 Commissioner David Black, whose district is primarily the city of Muscle Shoals, faces a Republican challenger, Tyrus Mansell.
There is no Democratic challenger for the District 2 County Commission seat.
All six county commissioners are up for re-election this year, but District 1 Commissioner Tommy Barnes, District 3 Commissioner Tori Bailey and District 4 Commissioner Jimmy Gardiner have no opposition in the primary or general election.
Incumbent Democratic District 6 Commissioner Charlie Hovater faces Republican challenger David Isom in the general election, while incumbent Republican District 5 Commissioner Darol Bendall faces Democratic challenger Casey Eggleston in the general election.
The race for Colbert County Superintendent of Education will not be determined until November. Neither Democratic incumbent Superintendent Gale Satchel nor Republican challenger Chris Hand have opposition in the primary.
As for the board of education, Jace M. Kimbrough will attempt to unseat incumbent District 5 Colbert County Board of Education member Ricky G. Saint in the Republican primary. Neither candidate has opposition in the general election.
In the District 3 Colbert County Board of Education race, incumbent Democrat Bitsey Moore will face Republican Challenger Jackie Witt in November.
Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
