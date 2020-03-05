Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson's Food Network "Tournament of Champions" win on Wednesday night has advanced him to the next round.
The Tuscumbia resident and owner/chef of Superhero Chefs restaurant, came into the March Madness bracket-style competition as the last seed in the East Coast at number eight.
He defeated the number one seed, top chef Alex Guarnaschelli, winner of "The Next Iron Chef" and host of "Supermarket Stakeout."
Rounds in the tournament continue through the month with the next airing at 9 p.m. March 11 the Food Network.
Ferguson won with a seared tenderloin dish over which the three celebrity chef judges raved. The pair had 35 minutes to prepare the meal with randomly selected ingredients and equipment. He won by one point, 72-71.
The show's host Guy Fieri told Ferguson, "You just pulled off probably the biggest upset in culinary history."
Ferguson called the competition his most intense one to date.
