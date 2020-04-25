SHEFFIELD — If you happen to pass by the Sheffield Public Library, you might see an assortment of books on the bench outside.
No, they weren't left behind by an absent-minded library patron.
They were placed there on purpose by Librarian Beth Ridgeway.
The books, Ridgeway said, are "surplus" or books the library is removing from its collection.
Ridgeway said she is placing books on the bench beginning at 10 a.m. and replenishing the supply as the day goes on. Any remaining books are removed from the bench by 3 p.m.
Some of the books are large type books while others are children's books.
"We've had a lot of parents come and get children's books," Ridgeway said. "A lot of the elderly have been getting those large type books."
With limited space, Ridgeway said from time to time the library and Friends of the Sheffield Public Library Book Store have to make room for new books.
