FLORENCE — Two suspects in a Saturday night shooting at the Brass Monkey are in custody.
Dakota Evans Reed, 27, turned himself into police Monday. The other suspect Adonis Reese Butler, 27, was arrested after police executed a search warrant at a residence at 90 Central Ave. in the Central Heights community.
Both are charged with shooting into an occupied building and second-degree assault. Bond was set at $32,500 for each. They are both at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Officers with the Florence Police Department and deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department responded to a call to the night club on Darby Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police Sgt. Greg Cobb.
Police said a man shot into the establishment after he was denied entry due to the dress code. He is believed to be the only shooter.
A 20-year-old male employee with non-life-threatening injuries was transported to North Alabama Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
No other injuries have been reported.
