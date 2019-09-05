FLORENCE — Jimmy Johnson, one of the four founders of Muscle Shoals Sound Studios and guitarist with the legendary Swampers rhythm section, has died.
Johnson died shortly after 1 p.m. at Northwest Alabama Medical Center. He was 76-years-old.
His son, Jay Johnson, posted on his Facebook page, "He's gone. Playing with the angels now."
