FLORENCE — About 10 people braved cool morning temperatures Saturday to participate in the Shoals Relay For Life First Lap of 2020 at Wilson Park.
Communities across the U.S. and the world participated in the event to symbolize hope, to celebrate, to remember loved ones, and to fight back against cancer in support of the American Cancer Society's search for a cure.
Relay For Life Shoals Media Chair Roy Nagle said volunteers organizing the event were happy with the turnout, since they scrambled to get the word out to the public.
"When we showed up it was just the four of us on the committee," Nagle said. "Then another car drove up and three people got out, and another car pulled up and three more got out, so in the end we had 10 people. I'm just thrilled this came together."
The group included cancer survivors, caregivers and those who lost loved ones to the dreaded disease.
One walker works for the Northwest Alabama Cancer Center, and a couple visiting the Shoals from Texas also participated, Nagle said.
"I'm not sure what the temperature was," Nagle said. "It was a little breezy. We had our hoodies on and some had some mittens on. The goal was to try to have a million laps today worldwide."
Nagle said there were some events in other parts of the country where only two or three people showed up.
The local committee originally planned to take a symbolic lap around the Wilson Park fountain, Nagle said, but instead walked the perimeter of Wilson Park.
Nagle said the 2019 Relay For Life is May 2 at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame on U.S. 72 in Tuscumbia.
He said the event is usually held in April, but volunteers changed the date to try and avoid conflicts with other charitable events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.