While many restaurants in the Shoals are hurting financially because they were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic, smaller restaurants specializing in takeout service are takeout are weathering the storm.
Traditional dine-in restaurants began offering take-out meals after Gov. Kay Ivey prohibited inside dining at restaurants in order to help "flatten the curve" of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Restaurants whose business model is focused on takeout are doing much better because the way they normally do business hasn't changed.
"We're doing fairly well," said Thaddeus Saajid-Rowell, owner of Soul Wingery & Records at 105 S. Poplar St. in Florence. "We're not seeing that much of a drop in profits. We've always been predominantly takeout anyway."
He said the business has been open for four years, and there are only three tables inside the small building.
Except for the University of North Alabama students who come to enjoy wings and records, he said most customers pick up their orders and leave.
Saajid-Rowell said many of his regular customers continue to patronize the business, and some are ordering food more often to make sure the business can stay open.
"We're happy that people are supporting us during this time," he said.
Mike Peru, whose family owns Mama P's To Go & Catering on Montgomery Avenue in Sheffield, said they're also doing OK.
"So far, the biggest impact we've had is just trying to find supplies," Peru said. "We're going to stores, going to Sam's and Walmart."
They make their own rice and beans from scratch, but both staples were in short supply after the pandemic sent people on a grocery-buying frenzy.
"Everyone was panic buying and we couldn't find rice and beans for a week and a half," Peru said. "We were going to every store."
He said the business model has always been based on takeout, which has helped it maintain sales.
"When the pandemic happened, we weren't impacted by it too much," Peru said. "We've had some slow days in the middle of the week, but that's normal for a restaurant."
Mama P's To Go & Catering is a family restaurant operated by Peru and his wife. Since his two daughters are out of school, they're also helping out.
Customers, he said, are sometimes coming more often, and they're also seeing new faces. Social distancing protocols are being observed for those choosing to eat inside the restaurant.
"We're doing the best we can to keep supplies to continue to provide good food for the community," Peru said.
Hamburger Depot co-owner Betty Butler said their takeout-only model is helping sustain their business as well.
"We're doing really good right now," said Butler, who owns the Florence Boulevard restaurant with her son, Jamie Butler. "We've seen quite a few new faces and had them tell us they would hate for us to close."
The restaurant has a drive-thru window, plus a walk up, takeout window that can be used by truckers or special needs customers, Butler said.
