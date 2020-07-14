The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency spent much of Monday containing liquid asphalt that spilled from a tanker truck that ran off U.S. 43.
The single vehicle crash occurred at about 7:45 a.m. between the double bridges at the 309 mile marker just south of the U.S. 43/U.S. 72 intersection, EMA Director Michael Smith said.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers said Frederick Davenport, of Pinson, no age available, was the driver of the tractor trailer rig.
Smith said the rig was hauling 6,000 gallons of liquid asphalt, which is used in the road-building process.
"One driver was entrapped and we had to extricate him," Smith said.
The driver was reportedly taken to Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, and later flown to University of Alabama Birmingham Medical Center in Birmingham.
Smith said he did not know the extent of the driver's injuries. No one else was injured in the crash.
"He just ran off the side of the road, took out a few street signs, and rolled over," Smith said.
Members of the Colbert County HazMat team responded and were able to contain the liquid asphalt.
Smith said the HazMat team built "dams and dikes" to prevent the material to from entering nearby waterways.
One of the double bridges crosses Spring Creek.
Once the liquid asphalt was contained, Smith said the HazMat team stood by while the company pumped the remaining material from the damaged tanker.
