TUSCUMBIA — A Grammy winning "American Idol" winner has been appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to serve on the Alabama Music Hall of Fame Board of Directors.
Taylor Hicks won the fifth season of the popular "American Idol" reality show in 2006, and is the first male winner to receive a coveted Grammy Award for his participation in Jimmy Fallon's Best Comedy Album of 2013, "Blow Your Pants Off."
A Birmingham native, Hicks is replacing outgoing board member Lynn Robinson, whose term expired in July. She was appointed to serve on the board in 2013.
The hall of fame's board provides oversight for the museum and other activities. Board members are appointed by the governor.
"As I've always said, 'the people of Alabama will let you know if you can do three things — cook, sing or throw a football,'" Hicks said. "I'm honored to have been invited to join the Alabama Music Hall of Fame Board, and look forward to the work we will do together to recognize and honor our state's rich musical history."
Hicks will join Judy Hood, Judy Ryals, Sara Hamlin, state Rep. Perry Hooper, state Rep. Billy Poole and state Tourism Director Lee Sentell on the board, which meets quarterly, typically at the hall of fame in Tuscumbia.
Hall of Fame Director Sandra Burroughs said she thinks it's a good idea to place someone involved in the music business back on the board. Several musicians, or people with ties to the music industry, have served on the board, including the late Jimmy Johnson, Norbert Putnam and Rodney Hall.
"He brings a whole new dynamic to the board," Burroughs said. "Our mission is to honor Alabama’s music achievers, and we think it is very fitting to have an artist of his caliber advocating for musicians, entertainers and songwriters throughout our state."
Burroughs said Hicks brings firsthand knowledge of the music industry that will enhance the board's ability to make decisions that celebrate the state’s rich music history.
"The makeup of our board really does set a tone for statewide unity," she said. "One of the things I want to bring to the Alabama Music Hall of Fame is statewide recognition."
Hicks has performed at previous Alabama Music Hall of Fame honors and induction banquets, including the 2018 event, which was held at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center.
It was Sentell who reached out to Hicks.
"When I saw Taylor at a performance a couple of months ago, I told him that some board members expressed an interest in getting active musicians on the hall of fame board," Sentell said.
He asked Hicks if he was interested and Hicks said he would be honored to serve. The board then asked the governor to consider appointing him.
"Taylor has always been a huge supporter of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame, and he will be a significant addition to the board," Hood said. "He understands, firsthand, the needs of Alabama’s music achievers, and can provide guidance on what it will take to nurture future generations. We appreciate his willingness to give his time and talent to support our mission."
Hicks has branched out into acting and theater, including touring as Teen Angel in the popular Broadway musical “Grease,” and starring as Charlie Anderson in the Serenbe Playhouse production of “Shenandoah” in addition to appearing on “Law & Order: SVU” and hosting the INSP series "State Plate."
As host of "State Plate," Hicks takes viewers on culinary and cultural experiences throughout the country.
Hicks is set to release his highly anticipated, third album next year, a deeply personal, roots-inspired collection recorded at Zac Brown’s Southern Ground studio in Nashville, Tennessee, with contributions from Grammy-winning blues musician Keb' Mo and pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph.
"I have no doubt that Taylor will do a great job as a board member of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame," Ivey said. "As a successful musician, he has always represented the state of Alabama well. I know he will continue to make his home state proud."
