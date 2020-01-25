FLORENCE — Despite brisk winds, cold temperatures and overcast skies, teams of volunteers fanned out around the Shoals on Friday to conduct a Point in Time count of the homeless.
Homeless Care Council of Northwest Alabama Executive Director Ashley Smith assigned volunteers to several locations, mostly in Florence, including the Seven Points area and downtown Florence. Volunteers also canvassed homeless people at the Sunrise Center in Sheffield.
Other teams sought homeless residents in Franklin, Marion, Lawrence and Winston counties.
Mollie Holland, who also sits on the board of directors of the Homeless Care Council, said she'd spoken to three or four homeless people in her first hour Friday.
The count, which is taken all over the country in a 10-day period at the end of January, is necessary to determine the amount of funding the area will receive for programs through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
No names are requested, but homeless residents are asked to fill out a form containing questions such as if the person lives in a car, park, street, sidewalk, under a bridge, woods or outdoor encampment, or abandoned building.
It does ask the person's gender and race, whether they've served in the armed forces, how long they've been homeless and several other questions about their situation.
One resident Holland spoke with Friday was just over 25 years old and had been homeless for about four years.
Many homeless residents, she said, lost their jobs and became homeless once their savings ran out, if they had any savings.
"It's sad there are so many in this situation," she said.
Hollie Morrison, a volunteer who works for the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama, said her team spoke to two or three homeless residents in the Seven Points Area. She said some homeless residents could be at warming stations because of the weather.
