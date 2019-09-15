FLORENCE — Fourteen teams hit the water at McFarland Park Saturday for a series of boat races in the annual Dragon Boat Festival, with crowds gathering to cheer them on.
The race, consisting of teams of 22 in 40-foot dragon boats, was the main event of the family-friendly day of fun, which also included vendors, local musicians and a kid’s zone with inflatables.
The purpose of the festival was to raise money for Shoals Scholar Dollars, which Executive Director Randy Pettus said would help restore scholarships that were previously reduced due to lack of sufficient funding.
The event raised about $20,000 for Shoals Scholar Dollars, according to Pettus.
The teams who participated this year were Dr. Waddell; North American Lighting – “Lighting the Way;” Tasus – “TAS-OAR-US Rex;” SEDA/Chamber; Northwest Shoals – “Patriots;” Smokin’ on the Boulevard – “Smoke on the Water;” Listerhill Credit Union; Bank Independent; UNA Geography; UNA MVP/Rotary; First Presbyterian; First Methodist; Constellium Team 1 – “Rollin’ on the River;” and Constellium Team 2 – “Momentum.”
The teams battled it out in pairs in multiple heats, all vying for the coveted Paddle Trophy.
Pettus said this year was the first time anyone had finished a race in less than one minute—a record that was achieved by two teams. “Smoke on the Water” and “Lighting the Way” finished at 56 and 58 seconds, respectively.
Following in third was “Rollin’ on the River” at 1:01.
“Patriots,” Bank Independent, “Momentum,” UNA MVP/Rotary and UNA Geography rounded out the rest of the finals.
The award for “Best Drummer” also went to “Smoke on the Water.”
