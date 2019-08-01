Highland Park Elementary School was the first of Shoals schools to return to classes this morning with the usual excitement, hugs and, of course, tears.
Many of the first graders understandably cried when it came time to part with their parents.
Second graders, however, showed off their veteran status with smiles at the sight of classmates and hugs for their teachers.
While Highland Park Elementary and other Muscle Shoals City Schools returned to classes today, other school districts will not start until next week.
Franklin County schools will begin classes Tuesday.
Sheffield City and Lauderdale County schools will begin Wednesday.
Colbert County, Florence, Russellville and Tuscumbia school districts will begin classes Aug. 8.
