MUSCLE SHOALS — A 19-year-old Muscle Shoals resident has been charged with second-degree theft of property, and unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle in connection with the theft of two firearms from a deputy sheriff's vehicle, Police Chief Clint Reck said.
Reck said Brandon Pryor and a male juvenile were arrested Wednesday by Muscle Shoals Police detectives in connection with the theft of a shotgun and a semiautomatic M16 rifle.
Police recovered the shotgun during the arrest but the M16 is still unaccounted for.
"The M16 has not been located, but we are still working on the case," Reck said.
The items were taken from the deputy's patrol vehicle, which was parked at his residence in the Cottonwood subdivision.
Sheriff Frank Williamson said Wednesday the firearms were stolen from the department vehicle between 6 and 11:30 p.m. Monday.
The serial numbers for the shotgun and M16 were entered into the FBI's National Crime Information Center, the sheriff said.
Reck said the juvenile has been charged with second degree receiving stolen property, and was transferred to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Tuscumbia.
Police said Pryor and the juvenile also are accused of being involved in other recent vehicle burglaries in the Cottonwood and Nathan Estates neighborhoods.
Reck said Pryor and the juvenile could face additional charges in connection with the other burglaries.
