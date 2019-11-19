If You Go
WHAT: screening of “Napoleon Dynamite: Summer Break”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Dorm Eleven, 414 N. Montgomery Ave. Entry will be on the fish market side.
COST: $3 entry, $5 to purchase a DVD copy of the movie
SHEFFIELD — Fifteen years after viewers were introduced to the awkward and unusual “Napoleon Dynamite,” a Tuscumbia teen is set to share the next chapter of the film character's life with a nearly full-length film screening at Dorm Eleven.
Webb Holder, who was born around the time “Napoleon Dynamite” hit theaters, spent about a year turning his idea into reality.
“I tried to stick pretty close to the original ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ (directed) by Jared Hess,” he explained. “There’s several disclaimers in there that I don’t own any of the rights, but I tried to stick to the same comedy and stuff like that, but also tried to be a little original and bring some new stuff to the story.”
“Napoleon Dynamite: Summer Break” will show at 7 p.m. Thursday at the North Montgomery Avenue venue. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for a meet-and-greet opportunity. There will be a $3 entry fee.
“I hope that it’s funny for them and they think it compares to the original, and that you don’t have to be dirty to be funny,” he said.
Holder’s first camera was a Flip Video camera his father gave him when he was 6 years old. He said he was first inspired to make films while watching movies and television shows as a child.
One of his favorite movies was “Napoleon Dynamite.”
“We haven’t usually had cable, so we would just watch a lot of movies all the time, and that was one that he really watched over and over and over again,” said his father, Toby Holder.
One of Holder’s teachers at Deshler Middle School, a big supporter of his project, also happened to be a big fan of the movie.
“It was a joke at first,” Holder recalled. “I thought it might be fun to make a sequel, but the storyboard came about, and it was actually looking pretty good. With some writing from my dad and my math teacher, it actually turned into a script that we could work with.”
For his “Napoleon Dynamite” sequel, Holder said he filmed using an iPad and edited the movie with iMovie. Most of the filming took place in the Shoals with a few scenes shot in Orange Beach.
Many of the actors are family members, including three of Holder’s cousins. Holder’s father and math teacher also make appearances in the film.
“The hardest part was one of the stars lives in Petersville, and I would try to film every time I saw him, but with school, you can’t come over to the house every day and film every day like you could on a movie set,” he said. “I just had to get scenes done whenever I could.”
He also used some of his songwriter grandfather’s original music in the film.
Toby Holder said he is proud of his son for sticking with the project and paying for almost all of the production costs.
“I was really proud of Webb because he actually pretty much paid for everything himself,” he said. “We had a garage sale fundraiser … and he raised the money to buy the DVDs and to get them pressed and everything.
“I was creative when I was younger, too, but … I would start projects, but I would just get bored and not finish them and see them through,” his father added. “I was really impressed with him that he actually stuck with it and finished it.”
Holder said he plans to continue film making and, hopefully, pursue it as a career.
He said his main advice to other young filmmakers is to commit to their projects.
“Finish it,” he said. “Don’t get bored with what you’re doing. If you’ve found something that you think will turn out good, just follow it through.”
