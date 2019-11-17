ELGIN — An 18-year-old man who was apparently involved in multiple vehicle thefts and a multi-county chase died early Saturday morning after the stolen car he was driving crashed in the Elgin area, law enforcement officials said.
The victim's name was not available, but Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker said the 18-year-old man was transferred to North Alabama Medical Center following a crash at about 3 a.m. on Alabama 101 near Elgin.
Tucker said was the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 4 a.m.
"Alabama State Troopers are assisting with the investigation," the coroner said.
Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabyran said Lauderdale 911 reported a single-vehicle fatality involving an 18-year-old who was involved in car thefts in Florence and Colbert counties.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said the suspect was from Lincoln County. He was driving a stolen vehicle when he stole a truck in Tuscumbia.
"Then he went to Maud and broke into a house," Williamson said. "He ran out of gas evidently in that old truck, and stole another vehicle."
The sheriff said Cherokee Police gave pursuit, but lost the suspect, as did Colbert County deputies.
"From there he must have went to Lauderdale County," Williamson said. "He was wild. I knew it was going to end bad."
The chase also involved officers from the Florence and Killen police departments and the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff Rick Singleton said the department was involved, but was not the lead agency. He said the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle.
Efforts Saturday to reach officials with the Florence Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Troopers were unsuccessful.
