FLORENCE — The Shoals community will have a chance to share their input for the Tennessee RiverLine project at an interactive meeting tonight.
Project officials and local partners will engage attendees in activities and discussions from 5-7 p.m. in the Singing River Room at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center.
Officials are spending the next few weeks traveling to each of the five "pilot communities" to gather ideas for each area to develop environmental, recreational and economic opportunities.
The meeting, called "652 to YOU," is free and open to the public, though registration is requested so officials can be prepared with enough materials.
Register at 652toyoushoals.eventbrite.com.
For information on the project, go online to tnriverline.org.
