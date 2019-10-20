MUSCLE SHOALS — More than 20 bands took their turn on the field at Muscle Shoals High School stadium.
Saturday was the Tennessee Valley Invitational Marching Band contest that involved three band judges plus auxillaries.
Award categories included Small and Large Division, Grand Champion, Charles R. Stratford Challenge Cup Trophy, Best in Class Trophies, as well as, Soloist and Most Entertaining Awards.
The Tennessee Valley invitational had bands participating from Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi.
