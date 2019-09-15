SHEFFIELD — For the fourth year, Hip Hop For Hope offered young people something to do on a hot Saturday afternoon.
Hip Hop For Hope was held in the city's 10th Avenue Park between Jackson Highway and Second Street and featured live music, food, giveaways and children's activities.
Scheduled to perform were Quay Cage, D Lock, Devonta Swang, Hypnotic, Li'l Reesie, Shank Tha Wave and Sutta Kane.
Organizer Wendy Snitzer said the event was created to celebrate music, art and the genuine spirit of good neighbors and volunteerism in the Shoals.
Snitzer has also helped bring in volunteers who are making improvements to the park, including a new concrete basketball court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.