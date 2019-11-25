Federal, state, county and municipal government offices will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, but some local government offices will also be closed on Friday.
Federal offices are expected to reopen on Friday, but state, county and municipal government offices will remain closed.
The holiday will also impact garbage collection routes in the Shoals.
Thursday garbage collections in Florence, Colbert County and Lauderdale County will run on Friday. The Friday routes will run on Saturday.
Thursday routes in Franklin County and Russellville will run on Friday.
Tuscumbia's normal Thursday route will run on Wednesday, Wednesday's route will run Tuesday.
Sheffield's Wednesday and Thursday routes will run on Wednesday. Friday's route will run on its normal schedule. Monday and Tuesday's routes will run on Tuesday next week.
Muscle Shoals residential routes will run as usual this week. Thursday's commercial garbage pickup will run on Friday.
The Lauderdale County Landfill will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Friday. The Colbert County Landfill will be closed Thursday, and will remain open until the last garbage truck runs on Friday.
