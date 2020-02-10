SHEFFIELD — The Old Railroad Bridge Co. has locked the gates to the bridge's walking deck, according to a post on the organization's Facebook page.
A photo shows the gates to the walking deck closed and padlocked.
A message stated the walking deck would be closed until further notice.
The bridge was closed during the February 2019 flood after individuals climbed over railings during the historic flood.
