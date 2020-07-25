The newly discovered comet Neowise is only visible from Earth once every 6,800 years, and while the optimal time to see has passed, there's still a chance for Shoals residents to catch a glimpse.
According to NASA, the nucleus of the comet is three miles across. It emits a tail of dust and possibly two tails of gas as it moves through space at around 144,000 mph. Now making its way back toward the outer solar system, the comet has come as close as 64 million miles to Earth.
The comet should remain visible through the end of this month and possibly into August across the Northern Hemisphere.
It is visible to the naked eye and can be spotted below the Big Dipper, but a good pair of binoculars or a telescope will enhance your view. A clear night with limited light pollution is important for success.
It's named for the NASA spacecraft, Neowise, that first spotted it.
