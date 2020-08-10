The United Way of Northwest Alabama has issued its third round of grants from its COVID-19 emergency relief fund.
The $2,500 grants are aimed at helping United Way member agencies stressed by COVID.
The agency recipients in the 'distressed nonprofit' category include Alabama Foster and Adoptive Parents Association, Attention Homes of Northwest Alabama, Cramer Children's Center, The Healing Place, Safeplace Inc., Shoals CASA, Shoals Community Clinic and YMCA of the Shoals.
The grants are given, in rounds, to those most in need.
YMCA Director Lane Vines said the grant money was used to help serve children of essential workers and first responders.
About 30 children were served in emergency childcare for a two-month period.
''This money certainly helped us provide a much-needed service at a very critical time and carried us until our regular summer camp began in June," Vines said. "We are most grateful."
In addition to receiving the grant, the YMCA won $500 in the Live United mask challenge this summer. Entrants were asked to submit a photo of their agencies following safety protocol.
