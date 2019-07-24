TUSCUMBIA — Festivalgoers young and old flocked to downtown on Tuesday for this year's 2019 W.C. Handy Music Festival Parade.
The parade was initially scheduled for Saturday, but was rained out.
During the morning, festival events included the opportunity to jump and jive at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum during the "Swinging with the Seniors" event that featured Drum&Drumber.
In the early evening, West Tennessee Street in Florence was closed for the "Chillin' with the Cramer Children Block Party" featuring The Midnighters and the Mary Mason Band.
With the absence of Courtin' the Blues this year, Tuscumbia stepped in to host Tuesday's parade, which had about 30 entries that delighted eager onlookers.
The parade took off from Deshler High School and concluded at the Colbert County Courthouse, where Travis Wammack and the Snakeman Band rocked on the courthouse lawn. Crow Holler performed at the pocket park.
The 10-day Handy Festival will conclude July 29.
For a complete schedule of events go to wchandymusicfestival.com.
