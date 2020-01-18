FLORENCE — It will be a nostalgic return to music from the 1970s, '80s and '90s when SPAN of Lauderdale County hosts its fifth annual "Throwback Bash."
The fundraiser will be an evening of music, dancing, musical performances and games. DJ Lavale Cooper will play favorite hits from all three decades, and participants are encouraged to come dressed in your favorite decade’s fashion, as well as showcase the dance moves of the era.
There is a costume contest to choose best dressed.
Admission is $10. Concessions will be available for purchase.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Burrell-Slater Learning Center (next to W.C. Handy Museum), 610 W. College St.
SPAN of Lauderdale County is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that strives to prevent youth from involvement with the justice system by helping students to develop social, behavioral and academic skills needed to become productive members of our community.
Tickets information can be found on the group's Facebook page, facebook.com/spanoflauderdalecounty, or can be purchased at the door.
For information, call 256-246-2060.
