Effective with invoicing for April 20 newspaper subscriptions, the home delivery price of the TimesDaily is increasing about 10 cents per day.
In making the subscription rate announcement, Circulation Director Walter Goggins said newspaper costs have increased steadily the past few years. Increased costs of newsprint, a more diverse advertising market, and other operating expenses are all contributing factors.
The weekly rate for a 5-day subscription will increase from $5.00 to $5.50, Goggins said.
EZ Pay subscribers will continue to receive the discounted price below the regular subscription rate while enjoying the convenience of auto pay. In addition to EZ Pay subscribers who pay via credit card or bank draft, subscribers who pay their entire year in advance will be eligible for the same $13 annual EZ Pay discount.
Subscribers who want to minimize the price increase are encouraged to switch to EZ Pay’s monthly billing. In addition to the savings, customers can avoid monthly statements and writing checks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.