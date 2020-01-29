TUSCUMBIA — State drug task force members acting on a tip arrested a Moulton man Tuesday after they reported finding 3 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle.
According to a news release issued by the Colbert County Sheriff's Department, James Edward Willard Jr., 51, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
The release states members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Region E Drug Enforcement Task Force received information while conducting a narcotics trafficking investigation that a package containing a large amount of meth would be delivered to a Muscle Shoals residence by a package delivery company.
Drug agents began an investigation that included surveillance of the location the drugs were supposed to be delivered to.
According to the release, Willard arrived at the residence and took possession of the package and immediately left the area.
Alabama State Troopers, Muscle Shoals Police and members of the ALEA Drug Task Force were able to stop Willard's vehicle after he initially refused to stop.
An ALEA K-9 indicated methamphetamine was present in the vehicle, and a search warrant was obtained. A search of the package revealed over 3 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.
Willard was transferred to the Colbert County Jail. His bond amount was not available.
According to Sheriff Frank Williamson, additional narcotics charges may be filed.
The ALEA Drug Task Force was assisted by ALEA State Bureau of Investigation agents and members of the Colbert County Drug Task Force, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Russellville Police Department, Lauderdale County Drug Task Force and the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department.
