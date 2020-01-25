When Sandra Burroughs took over as director of the Alabama Music Hall Fame in December 2018, she immediately began thinking about the 2020 induction and awards banquet.
The sold-out event, which happens tonight at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center in Florence, is the hall of fame's biggest fundraising event of the year.
Singer/songwriter/producer/bassist Gary Baker, Birmingham entrepreneur/businessman Elton Bryson Stephens, pioneering rhythm and blues singer Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton and five-time Grammy award winning performer/songwriter/producer/television and film composer Mervyn Warren are scheduled to be inducted.
"This year, I'll be thinking about the banquet for 2022 on Monday because it's such a huge production," Burroughs said.
Andreas Werner, who is producing tonight's show, said rehearsals began Thursday and will continue this morning with the all star house band and guests including Jamey Johnson, Bo Bice, Taylor Hicks, Chris Tompkins, Carla Russell, and Mark Narmore. Warren and Baker are also scheduled to perform.
While the band rehearsed, Marriott Shoals employees put the finishing touches on a sea of tables covered with white tablecloths and full place settings.
Burroughs said they began contacting performers six months ago to be sure they were able to attend.
