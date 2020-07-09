MONTGOMERY — Today is the last day to request an absentee ballot for the July 14 runoff election, Secretary of State John Merrill said.
The runoff election was postponed from March 31 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“In collaboration with Governor Kay Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall, and local election officials across the state, we have made it easier and safer for Alabamians to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic," Merrill said in a prepared statement. "I encourage anyone who is concerned about going to the polls on Election Day to make application for an absentee ballot today."
Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office.
The deadline to return an absentee ballot to the absentee election manager is the close of business Monday, July 13, and the last day to postmark an absentee ballot is Monday, July 13.
Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act will have until Tuesday, July 14 to postmark an absentee ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.