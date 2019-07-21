Today is the last day of the state's sales tax holiday, which allows consumers to purchase items related to returning to school - tax free.
According to the Alabama Department of Revenue, items included in the sales tax exemption are computer equipment, school supplies, books and clothing.
The exemptions for clothing are for items that are no more than $100 each.
Supplies exemptions are for items that are no more than $50 each, according to the department.
