TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Extension Office's annual Tomato Sandwich Day is Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the lawn of the Colbert County Courthouse.
There is no charge for a sandwich made with locally grown tomatoes, but donations will be accepted to help fund local extension office programs. A bag of chips and a cold drink will be included.
For more information, contact the Colbert County Extension Office at 256-386-8571.
