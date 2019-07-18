tomato sandwich 2018 92
Tomato Sandwich Day is Friday on the South Main Street lawn of the Colbert County Courthouse. [JIM HANNON/TIMESDAILY]

 Jim Hannon

TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Extension Office's annual Tomato Sandwich Day is Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the lawn of the Colbert County Courthouse.

There is no charge for a sandwich made with locally grown tomatoes, but donations will be accepted to help fund local extension office programs. A bag of chips and a cold drink will be included.

For more information, contact the Colbert County Extension Office at 256-386-8571.

