FLORENCE — Its not surprising that Max Russell and Tony Perdue would end up in a band together since they both share a love of rockabilly music.
Purdue will be bringing his brand of rockabilly, old school country and alt country to the FloBama Music Hall on Friday when he plays with Russell and his Shakedown Kings band.
A Cullman native who spends a lot of time in Huntsville, Perdue said The Shakedown Kings will play a set, then serve as his backing band for a set of songs from his upcoming album "Fine and Dandy" and some old standards.
"We just recorded an album not that long ago," Perdue said. "It's coming out Saturday. We'll have CDs (Friday) before it comes out on all the streaming services."
Russell plays lead guitar in the Tony Perdue band, a role that lets him kick back a little bit.
"I kind of get to take a break from being the front guy and just play guitar for a change," Russell said. "I get to play hot and fast. The whole band is really good."
The band includes Perdue on rhythm guitar and vocals, Freddy Faust on upright bass and Scott Key on drums.
Perdue said the band recorded "Fine and Dandy" at Clearwave Recording Studios in Decatur. The album was produced by Jeremy Stephens.
"He's got some really spooky kind of songs," Russell said. "He plays off the old rockabilly flavor."
Perdue said he's known Russell for several years and became friends because of their love for rockabilly and old country music.
"We had some mutual friends in that scene," Perdue said. "I ended up playing in Florence a long time ago with a three piece band. We've known each other since then."
He said the music pulls from a lot of old influences from Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Ray Price, Ernest Tubb, Hank Williams Sr. and Johnny Cash, but has it's own identity. There is also a little Chris Isaak sound for good measure.
"My primary focus is being a singer/songwriter, and I write original songs, but when you play for an audience for four hours, it's good to have some covers in there," he said.
Russell said a scheduling conflict prevented Perdue's bassist and drummer from making the show, so the Shakedown Kings will fill in as the backing band.
The Shakedown Kings include Terry Richardson on bass and Kirk Russell on drums.
Perdue said he's been a musician for about 25 years and has played everywhere from weddings to professional wrestling events where a wrestling ring was set up in front of the stage.
The show begins at 6:30 p.m. and there is no cover charge.
