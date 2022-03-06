Poland Russia Ukraine War

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, tours a reception center for displaced persons from Ukraine on Saturday at the Ukrainian-Polish border crossing in Korczowa, Poland. [OLIVIER DOULIERY, POOL PHOTO VIA AP]

 Olivier Douliery

KORCZOWA, Poland — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday visited a welcome center set up by Polish authorities in what once was a shopping mall in Korczowa, close to the border with Ukraine, where roughly 3,000 refugees are taking shelter after the Russian invasion of their homeland.

