Russia Military

In this image taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov of the Russian navy from the Barents Sea. [RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE VIA AP]

 HOGP

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian navy on Saturday conducted another test of a prospective hypersonic missile, a demonstration of the military's long-range strike capability amid the fighting in Ukraine.

