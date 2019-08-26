Colbert County Tourism and Convention Bureau’s series of “We Rocked the World” trolley tours are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28.
According to a new release from the Bureau, the tour, led by music historian George Lair, will showcase Sheffield’s music attractions, including the original location of Muscle Shoals Sound at 3614 Jackson Highway, Cypress Moon Studios (the second location of Muscle Shoals Sound), and the Earl “Peanutt” Montgomery Music Museum.
Other attractions include Broadway Recording Studio, Widget Recording Studio, the Percy Sledge/Norala Studio historical marker and the Singing River Statue in front of Park Place.
Participants will meet at Colbert County Tourism, 719 U.S. 72 in Tuscumbia at 12:30 p.m. to begin the 4-hour tour.
The cost of the tour, including attractions admission is $40. Participants will receive a complimentary copy of Colbert County Tourism’s audio tour on CD that provides turn-by-turn directions and commentary about area music and historic attractions.
Tickets are available at the Colbert County Tourism office or by calling 256-383-0783. The deadline to order tickets is Thursday, Sept. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.