FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Participating in the Americana Music Triangle Experience at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival helps Florence-Lauderdale Tourism expand their contacts and hopefully visits to the Shoals, President and CEO Rob Carnegie said.
Carnegie, is joining fellow Florence-Lauderdale Tourism employees Allison Stanfield and Randa Hovater in the festival's Americana Music Triangle Experience Pavilion today and Sunday. Debbie Wilson, executive director of Muscle Shoals Sound Studios and Assistant Director Anna Hyde will also be on hand to promote the iconic Sheffield Studio.
"We gathered a lot of contact information, names and email addresses, to send them our newsletter and keep them informed about things in the area," Carnegie said.
Hovater said State Tourism Director Lee Sentell will be present, along with the Montgomery Gospel Trio, who will perform music from the Civil Rights era.
Carnegie said Sentell will be discussing the state's Civil Rights Trail in the pavilion, which, which hosts booths representing some of the South's most historic music cities. Visitors can talk about music and pick up information on music attractions in those cities.
The Pilgrimage Festival is held in The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin and features a variety of music including The Foo Fighters, The Killers, Keith Urban, Bishop Gunn, Cedric Burnside, War and Treaty and more.
Burnside, Bishop Gunn and War and Treaty have all performed in the Shoals.
This is the fourth year a contingent of Shoals tourism professionals have had a presence at the two-day festival and the third year to participate in the Americana Music Triangle Experience.
