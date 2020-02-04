TUSCUMBIA — Deshler High School's agriculture teacher said proceeds from this weekend's Farm Toy Show will be used primarily for expenses related to getting students to and from various competitions and field trips.
Ag teacher Michael Tinker said the show at the Clarion Hotel on Hatch Boulevard in Sheffield raised about $1,000 last year. He hopes this year's show raises even more.
Tinker said there are 130 students enrolled in agriculture classes this year. The school's FFA program has about 25 members.
"We have a lot of travel expenses," Tinker said. "There's always a cost involved. If I can take them out to a farm and let them see it, it's a whole lot better than if I tell them about it or show them a video."
On Friday and Saturday at the Clarion Hotel in Sheffield, Josh Aycock is presenting his second Farm Toy Show that will benefit the Deshler FFA program.
The show is Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hotel's conference room. Admission is $3 and free for children 12 and younger. Door prizes will be given out every hour, Aycock said.
Aycock said the show will feature a variety of new and antique farm toys, including tractors and farm implements. There will be collectible toys and toys meant to be played with.
It includes "Hot Wheels or Matchbox" size toy tractors all the way up to larger pedal toy tractors, and possibly some cars and trucks.
"There will be people who will have different toys for sale," Aycock said. "Some people just want to come look at them."
He said some people come to relive a time from their past, or they're looking for a toy tractor like one they had on their farm.
Aycock said farm toy shows are not very common in the Southeast. There is usually one other show in Alabama and two in Mississippi and Tennessee each year. He said Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois will have 20 to 30 shows every year.
A new addition to this year's show will be a group that has built custom remote controlled farm tractors. They will be putting on a demonstration in the hotel lobby.
The lobby will feature several local farm displays and the Colbert County Cattlemen's Association will be selling ribeye steak sandwiches in the parking lot on Saturday.
Tinker said he was happy to receive the money raised by the toy show last year.
"I really didn't know what to expect," he said. "I'd never been to one."
Tinker said Deshler's program differs from most county school FFA programs in that many of the students do not have traditional farm backgrounds.
The school offers classes in plant science, environmental management, fish and wildlife management, and veterinary science.
"What we're trying to do is give the kids some insight into what is out there," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.