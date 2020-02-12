TUSCUMBIA — A traffic stop for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle led to the arrest of a man for failing to register as a sex offender.
Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck said police were notified that Joseph Christopher Gattman, 38, address unknown, was using his mother's vehicle without permission.
Reck said a patrol officer spotted Gattman in the vehicle Sunday and pulled him over.
The officer, Reck said, discovered Gattman had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant from Muscle Shoals.
The chief said police later learned Gattman also had an outstanding warrant out of Colbert County for failing to register as a sex offender.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said Gattman faces two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
Court records indicate Gattman was convicted of sexual assault in 2007. He was originally charged with failing to register in 2014.
The May 2019 indictment charging Gattman with failure to register indicated the defendant did not have "a fixed address at the time."
"He does not have a residence in Muscle Shoals," Reck said.
Williamson said Gattman faces two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, which is a second-degree felony.
He is being held without bond in the Colbert County Jail.
Court records show Gattman failed to appear in court on Jan. 28, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.