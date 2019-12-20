SHEFFIELD — A routine traffic stop of a suspected drunk driver ended up netting 153 grams of methamphetamine, Police Capt. Randy Butler said Thursday.
During his interaction with the driver, Butler said officer Kaegan Cook noticed an open container of alcohol, which led to a search of the vehicle.
"The officer found a glass pipe in the console commonly use for smoking meth," Butler said.
He then found a loaded handgun under the driver's seat.
Sgt. Nick Risner, who was also on the scene, deployed the department's canine, Whiske, who hit on something at the bottom of the driver's side door. Butler said it turned out to be two magnetic containers attached to the undercarriage of the vehicle.
Inside the containers were 20 individually wrapped bags of meth, Butler said.
Sonya Simone, 39, Sheffield, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, illegal possession of prescription drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
After Simone was taken into custody, she revealed that she had more meth on her person. In all, police ended up with 153 grams of meth.
"That's a good amount for a traffic stop," Terry said.
Police Chief Ricky Terry said Simone had prescription medication that was not in her name or in the proper containers. Terry said police also recovered $565 in cash.
Butler said Simone was transferred to the Colbert County Jail, where she's being held on a $15,000 bond.
Terry said arrests involving methamphetamine have increased over the past month as the department has become fully staffed.
"Our officers can be more proactive in getting more of this stuff off the streets," he said.
