SHEFFIELD — Traffic along Hatch Boulevard is shifting to one lane while crews help clear blockage.
The trailer on a tractor trailer came loose. Crews were awaiting another truck to arrive to lift the load from the broken trailer and shift it another trailer.
There were no reported injuries.
Police advised drivers to use alternate routes or to stay in the left lane and use caution when traveling through that area.
