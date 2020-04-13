An Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman said the coronavirus pandemic is not having a major impact on the department's construction and maintenance program.
"At this time, we don’t anticipate major impacts, but we’re monitoring the situation and will re-evaluate as necessary based on any further developments," North Division Public Information Officer Seth Burkett said.
"Construction, bidding and other essential functions are proceeding on schedule. From a road-user’s perspective, there will probably be little, if any, noticeable change."
Burkett said contractors working on Transportation Department projects set their own worker safety procedures, but like Transportation Department employees they are also required to follow the national, state and local health orders and recommendations currently in place.
Many construction employees commonly wear gloves as part of their work, he said, and they have been advised of the need for social distancing, minimizing crowd sizes, proper hand washing methods, and other Centers for Disease Control guidance for avoiding the spread of germs.
North Region Construction Engineer Kevin Evers said work on U.S. 43 in Lauderdale County is continuing, and there are some resurfacing jobs coming up later in the year.
A segment of U.S. 72 from Kendall Gardens across Shoal Creek bridge to near Foodland will be resurfaced, as will a section of U.S. 72 in Colbert County. Evers said 10 miles of Alabama 101 in Lauderdale County will be resurfaced.
A couple of Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program bridge projects are being completed in Lauderdale County, Local Transportation Engineer Judd Young said.
Most Transportation Department functions, including maintenance work, such as repairing flood-damaged roadways, and construction projects are considered essential functions, Deputy Director of Operations George Conner said.
"Other than temporary lane closures to facilitate construction and repairs, or to respond to a traffic incident, no interstate or other state-maintained roads are closed, and none are expected to close," he said.
Public involvement meetings have been postponed.
Restrooms remain open at rest areas and welcome centers across the state, spokeswoman Allison Greene said. Throughout the day, the staff cleans and sanitizes the areas used most frequently by travelers, including door handles, counters, faucets and toilets.
In addition, deep cleanings are performed on the restrooms each week. While rest area employees are focused on cleaning at this time, a phone number is posted at each rest area and welcome center for travelers to call if they need information or assistance.
