HUNTSVILLE — The Alabama Department of Transportation has completed pumping operations and reopened Alabama 101 in the Lennon Hill community in Lawrence County north of Town Creek, according to a department news release.
The Transportation Department had to close the state route Feb. 10 due to flooding caused by heavy rains.
They began pumping water from the area on Feb. 21 after additional rainfall made it apparent the low-lying area would take months to drain naturally.
About a week later, access was restored for residents living on Lawrence 406, which was also flooded.
