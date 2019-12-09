TUSCUMBIA — Bids have been opened for the construction of new facilities to house the Alabama Department of Transportation's Tuscumbia Area Office on Alabama 20/157.
North Division spokesman Seth Burkett said bids for the construction of the new building have been opened.
"Building Construction Associates of Decatur was the apparent low bidder with a bid of $7,648,500," Burkett said. "The bids ranged up to $8,375,000."
Burkett said the contract has not been awarded.
"The contractor is currently in a review with the architect that may last several weeks," he said.
Once the contract is awarded and the state gives the contractor a notice to proceed, the contractor will have 365 calendar days (one year) for construction.
The old Tuscumbia Area Office building was demolished in August 2018 due to mold and mildew issues. The building was about 40 years old.
The 50 or so employees have been working in a temporary modular office complex since the demolition.
