FLORENCE — Donnie and Jan Gullett said they will never forget the people they have met and the lessons they learned since meeting the legendary guitarist Travis Wammack.
"I have worked with Travis in some form or fashion since 1999," Gullett said. "I started running sound for him and when Jan joined the band she and I started dating and I started playing bass for him for a year."
Wammack will be honored with a concert featuring his Snakeman Band and various guest stars on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the historic Shoals Theatre in downtown Florence, theater manager Steve Price said.
Gullett said he and his wife will be involved with the show, as will singer/songwriter Dan Penn, electric blues guitarist "Microwave" Dave Gallaher, Jerry Phillips and others. The popular Midnighters band will open the show.
Sonny Burgess, Roland Janes, J.M. Van Eaton, Charlie Musselwhite and Eddie Floyd are just some of the artists the Gulletts said they wouldn't have met had it not been for their friendship and travels with Wammack.
"What he taught us musically is priceless," Donnie Gullett said. "He taught us about being professional on stage and about putting on a show. He's still one of our best friends and we love him. He's one of our guitar heroes."
Price said the show is another birthday concert in the same vein as shows for Swampers bassist David Hood, keyboardist Spooner Oldham, the late singer/songwriter/keyboardist Donnie Fritts and the late Swampers guitarist Jimmy Johnson.
"We've had a lot of success with doing birthday shows for local legends on Tuesday nights," Price said. "Travis is a member of like five different halls of fame. He's the youngest musician ever to be allowed in the musicians union at age 11."
The birthday concerts serve as fundraising shows for the Shoals Theatre. Past shows have helped fund new curtains, a sound system and lighting upgrades. Price wants to add projection equipment so the theater can once again show movies.
"He's one of our living legends we take for granted," Price said. "On Nov. 26 we're not going to take him for granted. It's going to be a really cool night."
Gullett agreed and said when he traveled out of town with Wammack, the guitarist "was treated like royalty."
Gullett said Wammack opened for The Kentucky Headhunters and Georgia Satellites at separate shows in Arkansas and members of both bands were side stage watching Wammack play.
"They turned out to be huge fans," he said. "The big thing they had in common was they all grew up trying to learn 'Scratchy.’ ”
Wammack wrote the instrumental "Scratchy" when he was 16 and it became his first No. 1 hit. He wrote and recorded his first song at the age of 11.
Borm in Walnut, Mississippi, Wammack came to the Shoals from Memphis in 1969 to work at Rick Hall's FAME Recording Studios, working on sessions with Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Little Richard, Mac Davis, Clarence Carter, the Osmond Brothers, Bobbie Gentry, Candi Staton, Delbert McClinton, Liza Minnelli, Narvel Felts and many more.
He spent several years as Little Richard's touring guitarist and has worked as a solo artists for decades.
Tickets for the show are $25 for main floor, $20 for balcony. They're available through theshoalstheatre.org or at the box office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 256-764-1700 for information.
