The Alabama Forestry Commission and Tennessee Valley Authority will host the Shoals Area Annual Arbor Day Celebration on Tuesday.
The event will offer information on proper tree planting methods and the importance of native vegetation. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to choose from a variety of native tree and shrub plant species that can be planted in a landscape or forest setting.
The event will begin at 8 a.m. at the Alabama Forestry Commission office at 1212 Waterloo Road.
For more information, call 256-627-6803 or 256-248-5204.
