Tremayne founder Mike Mayhall thanks the band's fans for helping the Shoals-based group win the "2019 Bama Country Male Artist" award at the 5th Annual Alabama Music Awards at the Bessemer Civic Center.
"We're very fortunate to receive that award," Mayhall said. "We're real excited about it."
Mayhall said he and band members John Littrell and Maurice Lacy accepted the award. Other band members include Lauren Ritter, N.C. Thurman, Lowell Shirey, Trinecia Butler Hall, Charley Markham and Wayne Walker.
"Tremayne members are very thankful for the award and all the family, friends, and fans that voted for us," Mayhall said. "All of you folks and our fans is how we were able to win this prestigious award."
He said KIX 106 has been playing their track "Muscle Shoals Music Man," which they recorded in Muscle Shoals.
Mayhall founded the band in 2009. He has worked with Jeff Cook of the group Alabama, Marty Raybon, Pat Upton and T. Graham Brown.
"The Alabama Music Awards are headed in a good direction, and I enjoyed the Awards Show," Mayhall said.
