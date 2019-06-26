FORD CITY — The County Road Department will continue to make spot repairs to damaged sections of Lime Kiln Hollow Drive that have been damaged by dump trucks entering and exiting a nearby chert pit.
County Engineer John Bedford said using county roads to haul fill dirt is completely legal, but many rural county roads were not constructed for the repetitive heavy loads Lime Kiln Hollow Drive and Lime Kiln Road have been subjected to recently.
District 1 County Commissioner Tommy Barnes said the commission has received complaints from residents who live in the area, and some have appeared before the commission.
"It's being reviewed by the Road Department," Barnes said.
He said the commission wants to minimize the nuisance and safety issues the trucks are causing local residents. Residents expressed concern about the speed of the trucks and the dust the operation is causing.
Bedford said the truck drivers have slowed down after he discussed the issue with them.
Barnes said the fill material is being taken to a construction project on River Road near its intersection with Wilson Dam Road.
Muscle Shoals Building Official Tandy Crosswhite said Mark Aldridge Construction of Killen is building a 203-unit apartment complex on River Road.
The borrow pit has been there for years, but hasn't see this type of intense hauling, Bedford said.
Bedford said the road has sustained damage from truck traffic from the pit in the past. He said the contractor met with him to discuss the condition of the road before they started hauling.
"It's a public road," Assistant County Engineer Jeremy Robison said. "They're not doing anything illegal, but they're putting some pretty heavy truck traffic on it. We've had some failures, but not like this."
There has been some road damage, Robison said, but the Road Department has attempted to repair the damaged sections with a "geogrid" material and crushed stone.
The Road Department will do some additional patching today, Bedford said, and the Rogers Group is expected to cover the stone with asphalt Friday.
"It won't be the smoothest road in the world, but it will get rid of the dust and the potholes," Robison said.
Barnes said material could be removed from the pit for another one to two months.
Once the work is complete, Bedford said the Road Department will make additional repairs to the road.
Bedford said the pit could be used again in the future and it's unknown to what extent.
"All the commissioners are trying to meet the needs of every party involved," Barnes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.